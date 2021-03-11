X

LOFFER, James

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

LOFFER, James W. "Jim"

Age 82, passed March 8, 2021. He was born August 31, 1938, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late William J. and Bessie Mae Loffer. Jim was a U.S. Army veteran and he worked as a Printer for the Ohio Printing Company and Printing Dimensions. He was a member of the Tipp City United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Loffer.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, 2 sons James A. and his wife Debra, David S. and his wife Leanne; 7 grandchildren

Matthew Hillard, Mary Conidaris, Nicholas, Zachary, Jane, Edie, and Mae Loffer; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters Suzanne Hoblit, Patricia Bowling, Rose Buckner; 2 brothers Thomas and Joseph; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and special friends.

A Funeral Service will begin at 1 pm Saturday, March 13, 2021, with visitation starting at 11 am at Baker-Hazel and Snider

Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, OH 45415.

Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 we are requesting that everyone please wear a mask while inside the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to SICSA Pet Adoption, 8172 Washington Church Rd.,

Washington Township, OH 45458 or a charity of one's choice. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.