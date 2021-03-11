LOFFER, James W. "Jim"



Age 82, passed March 8, 2021. He was born August 31, 1938, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late William J. and Bessie Mae Loffer. Jim was a U.S. Army veteran and he worked as a Printer for the Ohio Printing Company and Printing Dimensions. He was a member of the Tipp City United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Loffer.



He is survived by his wife Patricia, 2 sons James A. and his wife Debra, David S. and his wife Leanne; 7 grandchildren



Matthew Hillard, Mary Conidaris, Nicholas, Zachary, Jane, Edie, and Mae Loffer; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters Suzanne Hoblit, Patricia Bowling, Rose Buckner; 2 brothers Thomas and Joseph; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and special friends.



A Funeral Service will begin at 1 pm Saturday, March 13, 2021, with visitation starting at 11 am at Baker-Hazel and Snider



Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, OH 45415.



Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 we are requesting that everyone please wear a mask while inside the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to SICSA Pet Adoption, 8172 Washington Church Rd.,



Washington Township, OH 45458 or a charity of one's choice. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

