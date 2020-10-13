LOCKWOOD, Marilyn

LOCKWOOD (Johnson), Marilyn R. Age 85, of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She retired from W.P.A.F.B. with over 40 years of service. Marilyn was a member of the Salem Church of God. She enjoyed watching Saturday night gospel shows and listening to Elvis. Marilyn met her husband, Bill and were married three weeks later on May 12, 1961. She is survived by her daughters: Kimberly Hudson of Huber Heights, Lori (John) Lawson of Brookville, grandchildren: Kristen (Will) Land, Chelsea Hall, Justin Hall, special niece: Pam (Tom) Ayres of Clayton, other relatives and special friends: Kelly Dunlevy, Marilyn and Dave Francisco, Jean Goertmiller and "flower" friend: Maynard Neal. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years: William "Bill" Lockwood, son: William Lockwood Jr., parents: Pinkard and Bethel (Thomas) Johnson, sisters: Ruby Peters and Faye Burton. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Richard Triplett officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. There will be a walk-through visitation on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Church of God, Outreach Program. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

