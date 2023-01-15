LOCKWOOD, George

LOCKWOOD, Jr.,



George Ashton



George Ashton Lockwood Jr., aged 75, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26th, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He was a 1966 graduate of Meadowdale High School, where he played baseball and was on the varsity basketball team. He went on to study Physical Education at Georgetown College in Kentucky, where he was on the Georgetown College Tigers Men's Basketball team. In 1998 he married Rebecca Ann Lockwood in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. He worked for 35 years at General Motors before retiring.



Mr. Lockwood loved playing baseball and basketball. He enjoyed boating, skiing, golfing, and spending time with friends and family. He is survived by his wife Rebecca, his daughter Ashton Daley, stepdaughter Kristy Adams, granddaughter Kendal Adams, cousin Philip Scharpf, and his beloved dog Mia. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Evelyn Lockwood, his brother David, and nephew James.



A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held for friends and family at El Meson restaurant, 903 E. Dixie Dr., West Carrollton, OH 45449, on Saturday, January 21st from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Please RSVP to ashton.daley10@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

