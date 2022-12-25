LOCKARD, Patricia L.



Age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Randall Residence of Tipp City. Patricia was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, and Altrusa Organization. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Douglas; parents, John and Victoria Albers; sisters, Madeline Maurer, and Cathy Albers. Patricia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth A. and Kurt Jensen of Springboro; son and daughter-in-law, Douglas P. and Amy Lockard of GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, John "Bucky" and Judy Albers and Paul and Sandy Albers; grandchildren, Evan, Joshua, Veronica and Nicholas; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Kyle Schnippel celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DayCity Hospice in Patricia's memory.

