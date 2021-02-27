LOCKABY, Thomas Junior



Age 92 of Russell Springs, KY, formerly of Hamilton, passed away at Lake Cumberland



Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY, on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was born on November 2, 1928, in Laurel County, KY, the son of the late Oscar and Carrie (Fredrick) Lockaby. Thomas married his wife of over 47 years, Dorothy Faye Griffith, on November 15, 1952, and she preceded him in death on March 4, 2000. He served in the U.S. Air Force during WWII and retired from Fisher Body. Thomas is survived by his children, Rodney (Sue) Lockaby, Vickie (Jack) Glenn, and Deena (Lisa) Lockaby; grandchildren, Tiffany (Chad) Whitis, Matthew (Amanda) Lockaby, Brian (Brandy) Lockaby, and Kayla (Jared) Bush; twelve great-grandchildren; and sisters, Loretta Wells and Shirley Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandson, E.J. Glenn; and sister, Ruby Smith. Visitation will be from 10 am until 12 pm on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 12 pm on Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Dennis Price officiating. Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com