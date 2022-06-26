LOBO, Eric



Lt. Col. Eric Lobo, age 75 of Clayton, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. He was born on October 13, 1946, in Hyderabad, India, to the late: Cyril and Prakasam (Reddy) Lobo. Eric had served in the Indian Army. He was an Engineer and later specialized in Hospitality Services throughout the Dayton area. Eric was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed spending time with his family and is remembered for his excellent dancing, cooking, gardening and being the life of the party. He is survived by his wife of 44 years: Sandra (Fernandez) Lobo, daughter: Sharon (Matthew Blockberger) Lobo, son: Bjorn (Michelle Lee) Lobo, grandson: Enzo, siblings: Marie (Ramesh) Shastry, Lancelot Lobo, Edgar (Joan) Lobo, Pamela (William) Saldanha, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Joscelyn Fernandez, Elsa (Ivan) D'Silva, Susan (Herman Noronha) Pershad, Aleda (Matthew) Castelino, Jason (Sunita) Fernandez, Daphne (Dinesh) D'Souza, nieces, nephews and special family friends: DeAnn Smith and Jerry (Barb) Clark. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Stan and Gloria Fernandez. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at Precious Blood Catholic Church. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



