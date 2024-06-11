LOBECK, LETTIE



LETTIE PAGE LOBECK, 94, of Springfield passed away on June 7, 2024. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on February 4, 1930, to her parents Harold and Ruth (Kirkpatrick) Page. Lettie retired from Dr. Titus's office after many years of dedicated service. Lettie is survived by her daughter Gayla Lobeck Kelsey, siblings Carolyn Hixon, and Joanie Grieser, grandchildren Frederick Kelsey, Derek Lobeck, and Dawn Pelfrey, great grandchildren Evan and Kelsee, great-great grandchildren Camden and Bexlee. Lettie is preceded in death by her husband Frederick Lobeck, her son Barry Lobeck, granddaughter Brandon Lee, siblings Gene Page, Dale Page, Eileen Baker, and June Allen, her nephews Carlos Hixon and Larry Allen, and great-nephew Josh Hixon. Visitation for Lettie will be held on Monday June 17 from 1-2pm with the funeral service beginning at 2:00pm at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.





