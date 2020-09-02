LLACERA, Dorothy Anne Marie "Dottie" Dottie was born on July 17, 1934, in Biddeford, Maine. She passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the care of Hospice of Dayton. Survived by her 3 children, Victor Andre Hauser, Lisa Michelle Rose, and Eric Henry Hauser. Dottie was an exceptionally kind and caring person who cherished her family and friends. She loved to play Bridge, Euchre, Poker, and enjoyed being with her card playing friends immensely. Dottie loved reading, cooking, roses, and traveling. It was her wish to leave her body to the Wright State University Anatomical Gift Program. A celebration of Dottie's life will be held at a future date. We will miss her gentle spirit and are beyond blessed to have had her in our lives.

