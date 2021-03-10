X

LIVINGSTON, Minnes

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

LIVINGSTON, Minnes L.

Age 82, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He retired from NCR with over 38 years as a manager. Minnes was also a member of the NRA, and enjoyed fishing, golfing, and traveling. He is survived by his brother-in-law: Ron (Linda) Lewis of Englewood, sisters-in-law: Carol (Edward) Wood of Dayton, Wanda Conley of Englewood, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Nancy Ann (Lewis) Livingston, parents: Alex and Lona Livingston, 2 sisters and brother-in-law: James Conley. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating.

Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.