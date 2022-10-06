LIVESAY, Iris Rosamond "Rose"



Age 91, of Englewood, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 4, 2022. She was born on November 25, 1930, to the late James Ellis and June (Phillips) Mullins in Dayton. Rose was a long time member at Happy Corner Church in Clayton. She worked at GM for several years. Rose retired from Northmont High School Cafeteria. She enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, slot machines, and square dancing. Most importantly, Rose enjoyed spending Holidays and special gatherings with her family. Rose is survived by her sons: James V. (Kathy) Livesay, Gary A. Livesay, Bruce E. (Jeanette) Livesay, grandchildren: Michelle (Juan), Matthew, Megan (David), Victoria, Annabelle, great-grandchildren: Emilia, Ella, Luci, Ronan, Mateo, Olivia, Javier, sister: Evelyn Lou, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 ½ years, James Marion Livesay, sister: Helen, and brother: James. A Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Happy Corner Church, (7037 N Union Rd, Clayton, OH 45315), with Pastor Trent Smith officiating. A Visitation will take place from 1:00 pm until the time of her service. A Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Rose's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

