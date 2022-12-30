journal-news logo
LIVELSBURGER, Gail

Age 76 born October 14 1946, in Hamilton, Ohio, died at home, December 27, 2022. Gail graduated Fairfield High School in 1965 and received her Bachelor's Degree from Wilmington College in Business Administration. She married James Livelsburger, April 1st, 1967. Gail is survived by her husband and two daughters, Angela "Joy" Willis and Anessa Jill Messinger (Darris). 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and other loving relatives and friends.

Services will be held at Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, OH 45015

Visitation is Saturday, December 31, 2022, from10am to 12pm. Followed by funeral service at 12 noon.




