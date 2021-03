Abraham Littlejohn



12/23/1926 - 3/20/2015





In loving memory of a dear Husband, Father, Granddaddy,



Great-grandaddy, and one



beloved of many.



Our Family started March 17, 1956 when the Lord brought You and Mom together.



As we acknowledge the



authority of the Lord to



receive you into His rest, we celebrate your life, love, labor, and laughter.

We'll miss you until we meet again.



Love,



The Littlejohn Family