LITTLE, Susan Jane Susan Jane Little passed away September 6, 2020, at home in Winter Haven, FL, surrounded by her loving family. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, James and Raona Cripps and granddaughter, Carmen Little. Susan is survived by her children, Andrew (Janine) Little, Bobbi (Delford Kelly) Little, Kenneth Jr. (Patty Finley) Little, Amy (Tony) Cover, David (Amy) Little, Rebekah (Amy Harruff) Little, Michael Little; the father of her children, Kenneth (Sandy) Little; and her siblings, Jackie (Drew) Shock, James (Becky) Cripps, Ted (Cathy) Cripps; as well as 12 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren, and numerous Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Susan's life work was being a loving wife and mother before becoming an LPN later in life. Susan was passionate about wrapping everyone in her love with their very own afghan. In addition to her crafts, she was a faithful servant of God and loyal friend to many. A service for Susan will be held at the First Church of God in Huber Heights on October 17, 2020, at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to First Church of God, Winter Haven, FL, or Good Shepard Hospice.

