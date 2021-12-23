LITTLE, Lorraine



Age 93 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was born on January 25, 1928, in Hamilton the daughter of the late Samuel and Spicey (nee Richardson) Clarkston. She was married to Frances Brinkman and he



preceded her in death in 1999. She then married Charles Little and he passed in 2011. She is survived by five children Neil Brinkman, Thomas Brinkman, Donna Bamforth, Bobby Brinkman, and Sharon Brinkman; one dear friend Judy Ward; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death



by five siblings Mabel Jacobson, Madeline Unthank,



Rudolph Clarkston, Paul Clarkston, and Wilbert Clarkston. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Lorraine will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Burial Park at a later date.



