Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

LITTLE, Lorraine

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LITTLE, Lorraine

Age 93 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was born on January 25, 1928, in Hamilton the daughter of the late Samuel and Spicey (nee Richardson) Clarkston. She was married to Frances Brinkman and he

preceded her in death in 1999. She then married Charles Little and he passed in 2011. She is survived by five children Neil Brinkman, Thomas Brinkman, Donna Bamforth, Bobby Brinkman, and Sharon Brinkman; one dear friend Judy Ward; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death

by five siblings Mabel Jacobson, Madeline Unthank,

Rudolph Clarkston, Paul Clarkston, and Wilbert Clarkston. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Lorraine will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Burial Park at a later date.


www.websterfuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
FISHER, Charles
2
GAREY, Richard and Irene
3
Butterbaugh, Loren
4
MILLER, Raymond
5
Griggs, Douglas Robert
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top