LITTLE, Joseph Wesley



Age 77 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Tuesday,



February 9, 2021. He was born on September 19, 1943, in



Hamilton, the son of the late Arthur and Edith (West) Little. He married his wife, Carlene Wheeler, in 1974 and she



preceded him in death on



February 24, 1994. Joseph is



survived by his children, Tara (Billy) Little, Lara (Tony)



Hamilton, Cort (Kathy) Greene, and Delena (Frank) Buchanan; longtime girlfriend, Wanda Bruns; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Ronald (Arlene) Little. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Arthur, Everett, Donald, Louie, Raymond, Rick, and Armon Lee Little, Lolita Colgate, and



Margie Sidwell. Services will be private and interment will be in Collinsville Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the



family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

