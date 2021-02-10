LITTLE, Joseph Wesley
Age 77 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Tuesday,
February 9, 2021. He was born on September 19, 1943, in
Hamilton, the son of the late Arthur and Edith (West) Little. He married his wife, Carlene Wheeler, in 1974 and she
preceded him in death on
February 24, 1994. Joseph is
survived by his children, Tara (Billy) Little, Lara (Tony)
Hamilton, Cort (Kathy) Greene, and Delena (Frank) Buchanan; longtime girlfriend, Wanda Bruns; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Ronald (Arlene) Little. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Arthur, Everett, Donald, Louie, Raymond, Rick, and Armon Lee Little, Lolita Colgate, and
Margie Sidwell. Services will be private and interment will be in Collinsville Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the
family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.
