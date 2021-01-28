LITTLE, James "J.B."



James J.B. Little, 89, passed away Tuesday morning, January 26, 2021, at I.U. Health Ball



Memorial Hospital.



He was born April 27, 1931, to James S. and Martha (Bays)



Little of Jackson, Kentucky.



J.B. attended Jackson City Schools and graduated from Breathitt County High School in 1949. His college career at Lee's Junior College was



interrupted by the Korean War. His National Guard Company was activated and J.B was stationed at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC. He attended medical field service school in San



Antonio, Texas. J.B. was honorably discharged in 1953, having obtained the rank of Corporal.



He completed his Associate Degree at Lees and later attended Eastern University and the University of Kentucky. He began his teaching career in 1955 with McCreary County School



District as a math teacher/coach. Mr. Little earned a B.S. in



Elementary Education from Miami University and a M.A. in Administration from Xavier University.



On March 20, 1956, J.B. and Carole Ball were married in Jellico, TN, and moved to Ohio. In the fall of that year, he



accepted at teacher/coach position with the Morgan School District in Okeana, Ohio. In 1969, J.B. transferred to Ross High School where he taught math and physical education. He also coached football, basketball, baseball, and track. In the fall of 1971, J.B. began his administrative career when he returned to Morgan as Building Principal. He later moved to the newly created Ross Middle School and served as Principal of that building until his retirement in 1982, ending a very successful and extremely rewarding career of thirty years.



J.B. was a volunteer EMT and fireman for several years in Morgan Township. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of various educational associations, President of Butler County Elementary Principals, and a member of East River Road



Baptist Church and through the years served as church trustee.



Mr. Little is survived by his wife, Carole, and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Winalee Little Ratliff; and two nieces.



For those who remain, J.B.'s family and friends, he would encourage you to prepare for eternity; our earthly life is a



single tick when compared with the eternal clock. "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son that



whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life" John 3:16.



Private Funeral Services will be held. Burial will follow in Mooreland Cemetery, Mooreland, IN, with Military Rites



conducted by the Delaware County Veteran's Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made to East River Road Baptist Church, 4525 River Road, Fairfield, OH 45014.



