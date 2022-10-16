LITTLE, Iola



Iola Little, longtime Edgewood school teacher and Trenton resident, died Wednesday, October 12, at the home of her son in Middletown. She was 90 years old. Born in Hueysville, Kentucky, to Ben and Frona (Dyer) Gearheart, Iola soon developed a love of music and nature. She spent the bulk of her career in kindergarten classrooms at Babeck and Bloomfield elementary schools, occasionally inspiring students to a love of music by playing the piano for them. Iola and her late husband, Lavonis "Von" Little, shared their love of nature in a second home on Watts Bar Lake in Spring City, Tennessee.



Iola is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Sandy Little, granddaughter Darcy Schwass, great-grandsons Ben and Nate Schwass and sisters Erma Prater and Loretta Parker. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly "Kim" and siblings Shelah M. DeRossett, Wilma Combs, Gertrude Howard, Eleanor Davis, Burnice Gearheart, Norma Irwin.



Iola's family extends its appreciation to Iola's caregivers at Trenton Family Medicine and Hospice of Middletown.



Funeral services will be 6:00 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until service time on Thursday. Interment will be at the Butler County Memorial Park.

