LISTERMAN,



Randall Wayne



Age 83, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 19th, 2022, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born November 10th, 1938, in Denver, Colorado, to parents Wayne and Mildred Listerman. Randy was blessed to enjoy two careers: He was elected to the Board of Directors of Franklin County National Bank in Brookville, Indiana, in 1980. He served as Director and Vice President of the Holding Company. He was elected Chairman of the Board in 2005 during his 33 years of service. Through this period, FCN Bank grew from a small-town community bank in Brookville to a six-city bank in Indiana and Ohio with assets over $700 million. His son, Devin, succeeds him as Director and is the fifth generation to work at FCN Bank founded in 1901.



Dr. Listerman was awarded a National Defense Education Act Fellowship to complete his Ph.D. at the University of Missouri in Comparative Literature (French, German, Latin, and Spanish). Upon completion of his Doctorate he resumed his teaching at Miami University in the German and Spanish Departments. He retired in 2000 as a full professor after teaching 35 years. During his teaching career, Dr. Listerman also taught at the Gilman Institute in Madrid, Spain, the University of



Michigan and DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. He was nominated for the "Top Prof" Award eleven consecutive years by Miami students. In his field of specialization, European Renaissance Drama, he authored four books. In addition, he published FCN Bank (1901-2001): One Hundred Years – Our History and Our Heritage. Another book, Sixteen Years of



Miami Memories: The Presidency of Phillip R. Shriver is written in honor of Miami's 17th President.



Dr. Listerman is survived by his loving wife, Layne, of 38 years, their son Devin (Katie), their daughter Kelsey (Tyler), his sister Joyce Martin, his sister-in-law Elizabeth Listerman, and their grandchildren Jake and Jennifer. Randy will be remembered for his generosity and love for the Oxford and Brookville communities. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations to: The Franklin County Community Foundation, 527 Main Street, Brookville, Indiana 47012.

