LIST, Janice

Age 100, of Butler Township, died Monday, April 25, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband Willard. She is survived by her daughter Martha McKinney of Dayton, and son Scott (Cheryl) List of Greenville; 4 grandchildren Carrie, Stephanie, Amanda, Greg and 6 great-grandchildren. Privates Services. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

