LISSE, Delores Ann



Age 55 of Huber Heights, passed this life to her eternal rest on Monday, December 14, 2020. She was born in Newark, New Jersey on September 18, 1965, the daughter of Leonard J. & Ann T. (Galbierczyk) Rich. She studied Biology at Wright State University and Sinclair Community College. She was a member of St. Peters Church in Huber Heights and the co-founder of the preschool program there. Delores was a successful small business owner, as well as ran an Autism awareness and support group for



parents and grandparents to help support children on the spectrum.



She is survived by her husband of 33 years, William C. Lisse, Jr.; daughter Nicole M. Garner and grandson Jensen Lisse.



She was preceded in death by her parents. Delores was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at University of Cincinnati Hospital for their care and compassion during this difficult time.



The family will have a private memorial service to honor Delores' life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the Humane Society of Greater Dayton



https://hsdayton.org/get-involved/donate/memorial-gift/ or 1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton, Ohio 45417.


