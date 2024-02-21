Lipscomb, James

Lipscomb, Sr., James "Jim"



Age 88, died peacefully in his home on February 18, 2024. He was born on August 3, 1935, the son of Howard and Elizabeth (Ballerino) Lipscomb. Jim was a veteran of the U.S Army, serving from October 1954 to September 1956 with the Combat Engineers. He graduated from Hamilton High School and attended Miami University. Jim worked at Champion Paper Mill for 7 years and retired from General Motors in Fairfield. Jim married his wife, Roberta, on November 18, 1961 in Hamilton. Jim, also known as Cincinnati's Grandpa, was a lifelong Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes fan, attending many training camps and games throughout the years, including the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles. He shared his love of football with his family and his entire community. Jim was a member of Faith Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his brother - Neil, and his son James Lipscomb Jr. Jim is survived by his son, Robert (Denise) Lipscomb; daughter, Linda (Donald) Eschenbrenner; seven grandchildren  Nicole (Dail) Vader, Brandon (Becca) Burtis, Ryan, David, Elizabeth and Clayton Eschenbrenner and Elena Lipscomb, as well as four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Faith Church, 1877 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio on Monday, February 26, 2024 from 4: 00 PM until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 PM, with Pastor Jeremy Pruett officiating. Jim does not wish for people to send a lot of flowers that will not live long. He would like for memorials to be directed to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040 or Faith Church, 1877 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



