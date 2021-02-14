LIPPERT, Thomas Joseph



Thomas Joseph Lippert, 88, born in Hamilton, OH, passed away in Marco Island, FL, on January 29, 2021, after a brief illness. Tom was surrounded by his family during his final days. Tom donated his body to medical science, and a celebration of his life will take place later this year.



Tom grew up in Cincinnati. He graduated from St. Xavier High School, where he was class valedictorian. He graduated summa cum laude from Xavier University and cheered enthusiastically for the Xavier Musketeers. He earned a Master's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Tom served as a Lieutenant in the Navy.



Tom dedicated 34 years of his professional career to the family-owned Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co. serving as Treasurer and Vice President, Marketing. During Tom's tenure, Tom served as President of the Caster & Floor Truck Manufacturers Association and President of the Cincinnati Industrial Advertisers where he was awarded the Business Advertising Person. He was a trustee for the Hamilton, Ohio, Economic Development Committee and Founder of the Hamilton, Ohio, Sister City Committee partnering with Hamilton, Scotland, of the Cincinnati Industrial Advertisers. Tom was a founding member of the Resident Home for the Mentally Retarded (now called Envision) after his young son Joseph suffered a brain injury. Tom was devoted to Ursuline Academy, and St. Xavier High School where his children attended. He served on the Board of Trustees of both schools. One of Tom's most humbling moments was receiving the Insignis Medal, an Outstanding Alumnus Award at St. Xavier High School.



Tom married Adele Gratsch in 1956. Together they dedicated their energy towards raising their family and community service. They traveled together with Hamilton city offices to



Scotland, Hamilton, to kickoff the partnership.



After retirement, Tom authored a book chronicling his grandfather's life and work as a Cincinnati painter: "Leon Lippert: Rediscovering the Art and the Man." He developed a keen interest in education and served as the outreach director for the Ohio Coalition for Quality Education. Tom found profound happiness in his dedication to his family and in service to



others.



Tom is survived by his dear wife of 64 years, Adele Lippert (nee Gratsch); his children: Karen (Jeff) Witte, Ellen Maggie Hecker, Paul (Julie Beckman) Lippert, Theresa (David) McGanney, Beth Lippert, Mark (Suzanne) Lippert and Laurel (Ben) Fox; his eighteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Tom is also survived by his devoted sister-in-law Grace Ann Gratsch, S.C. and his brothers Lawrence Lippert and William Lippert. He was preceded in death by his son Joseph and his brother Robert.



Memorial donations may be made to Envision (https://envisionohio.org/donate/ or The Cincinnati Art Museum (https://www.cincinnatiartmuseum.org/give-join/ways-to-give/tribute-gifts/).

