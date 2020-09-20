Linze, Carmalee Vukovic?

VUKOVIC LINZE, Carmalee Barbara 77 of Union, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 15. She was born April 24, 1943, in Dayton to William Robert and Kathleen C. (Dietrick) Kleier who precede her in death as well as her 1st husband Larry Vukovic whom she married on Feb, 3rd 1962. Carmalee later remarried to Norman Linze who passed in 2019. Carmalee leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Larry (Melinda) Vukovic Jr., Patrick Vukovic Sr. Also surviving are her grandchildren Rance (Laura) Vukovic, Mallory Vukovic, Rick (Raychel) Vukovic. She was a past member of the Church of the Transfiguration, West Milton and had worked at CBC Credit Bureau downtown Dayton. Carmalee was team mom for her sons hockey and baseball teams. She enjoyed shopping and the casinos. Her greatest joy however, was driving to Philadelphia, Pa every other week to cheer for her grandchildren at their hockey games, figure skating competitions, lacrosse and baseball games. Carmalee fought multiple myeloma and breast cancer twice in the last ten years. There will be a walk-through visitation, Friday, September 25, 2020, at, Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood starting at 10:00 am, followed by a celebration of her life at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Carmalee may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be made at: www.kindredfuneralhome.com.

