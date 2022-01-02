LINTHICUM, Michael D.



Michael D. Linthicum, 61, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday, December 25, 2021. He was born on March 8, 1960, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Harley Nelson and



Sylvia Sue (Blount) Linthicum. Mike started as a volunteer firefighter at the age of 18 and went on to work for numerous fire departments until his 40's and was a part of Box 27 which provides food, assistance and direct support to the Springfield Fire and Rescue Division. He married the love of his life, Debbie (Hoy) on March 2, 1983, and they were blessed with 2 sons, Chad and Joshua. Mike was always proud of his boys and never missed their sporting events and activities. He carried that love on to his grandkids and tried to make it to as many of their events that he could. Mike owned and operated Champion City Logistics which was a transport company. In addition to his parents, Mike is



preceded in death by his son, Joshua Andrew Linthicum in 2010; his brother, Jeffrey Linthicum; and mother-in-law, M. Jean Hoy. He is survived by his beloved wife, Debbie Linthicum; son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Tara Linthicum and their children, Eleanor May, Piper Jean and Joshua Ryder; sister, Brenda (Dan) Lewis; father-in-law, Harry A. Hoy;



brothers-in-law, Dan Hoy, Rick Hoy and Mike (Lisa) Hoy; and his four-legged best friend, Sparky. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with service beginning at 12 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. He will be laid to rest beside his son, Josh at Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be



expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



