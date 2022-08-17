LINSMAYER, Paul E.



Age 76, of Kettering, OH, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. Paul was born December 24, 1945, to the late Edward and Mary (Slusser) Linsmayer. After high school, he began working at GM, where he proudly worked on and built Humvees. Paul enjoyed bowling and fishing, but he loved nothing more than being with his family. Whether it was traveling to various places with his beloved wife, Shelba, or his daily phone calls with his niece, these times were treasured by Paul. His loved ones take comfort in knowing Paul and Shelba are traveling together again with their beloved dogs, Chrissy and Buttons. Left to cherish Paul's memory are his niece, Brenda (Bobby) Gregory; nephew, Joseph E. Petrie; niece, Victoria Masch; great-nephews, Alex and Zackary (Victoria) Gregory, and Kristoffer Masch; great-great-niece, Isabelle Violet Gregory; dear friend for over 60 years, Don Farra; dear friend, Eugene Fannin, his bowling buddies and his First Baptist Church of Kettering family. Family will greet friends Friday, August 19 from 6:00pm-7:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering, with Funeral Services beginning at 7:00pm. Paul will be laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery in Ironton, Ohio. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

