LINKHART, Saundra L. "Sandy"



Our hearts are broken at the loss of our dear Sandy, who left us on August 12th after her long and courageous battle for life. She never lost her quick wit and sense of humor even through her most difficult days. Sandy grew up in Springfield and spent most of her married life between Springfield and Ft. Meyers, Florida. No matter where they were, she and Jim often hosted family and friends in their home. Sandy was a very genuine person who appreciated the simple things in life. She loved Jim, her husband of 51 years, family, friends, her home and her dogs. Being the oldest child in her family, Sandy always made sure that she took time for her younger siblings. She provided care and support for them when they needed her most. It was Sandy who made sure all the babies in the family had new stuffed animals to get through Grandpa Linkhart's funeral. Sandy always made herself available to babysit her nieces and nephews. She loved them all! When poor health made movement more difficult, she still lovingly hung twinkle lights in her attic window so the baby next door could see them from her crib. These are but a few of the many ways that she enriched our lives. Her love of animals was remarkable. If there was an animal in need she always took it to her heart. She had many dogs throughout her lifetime. A stray cat appeared at her door and Sandy named him Tipsy and gave him a home in her garage until she was able to find him a proper home. She loved them all! That was Sandy. Those of us blessed to be part of her family have been gifted a lifetime of precious memories. We are better people for having loved and been loved by her. Sandy was preceded in death by her mother, Monica, father, William Swartz, brother, Kevin Swartz, sister, Karen Swartz, father-in-law Richard Linkhart, sister-in-law Mary Jane Williams and nephew, Casey Cullen. Sandy is survived by her loving husband, James Linkhart, mother-in-law, Helen Linkhart, sister, Karolee and nephews Matthew, Dustin and niece Kaylee, brother and sister-in-law Tom and Marcia Linkhart, sister-in-law Kathy Cullen (Butch Wade), brother-in-law Loring Williams and nephew Travis Williams, nieces,



Stephanie and Rob Hughes, Colleen Lytle, Carrie and Eric



Patton, Jen and Chris Osborn, Barb and Karl Anderson, Beth and Dave McGuffey, and 20 great-nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the Springfield Country Club. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are being handled by the Conroy Funeral Home.

