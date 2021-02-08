LINK, Ronald E.



Age 76, of Dayton, passed away February 1, 2021, at Siena Woods. Ron was born on June 23, 1944, to the late Mary



Catherine (Magruder) and Chester Link in Dayton, Ohio, He is survived by his son, Londo Link (Charlotte, North Carolina) and daughter, Lori Monst (South Charleston, Ohio). Ron is



preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mary; 2 brothers, Gene and Bobby and sister, Patty. A Private Burial will be held at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville. Kindred



Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter in his honor.


