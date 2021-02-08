X

LINK, Ronald

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

LINK, Ronald E.

Age 76, of Dayton, passed away February 1, 2021, at Siena Woods. Ron was born on June 23, 1944, to the late Mary

Catherine (Magruder) and Chester Link in Dayton, Ohio, He is survived by his son, Londo Link (Charlotte, North Carolina) and daughter, Lori Monst (South Charleston, Ohio). Ron is

preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mary; 2 brothers, Gene and Bobby and sister, Patty. A Private Burial will be held at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville. Kindred

Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter in his honor. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.