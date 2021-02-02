LINDY, Eric J.



Age 56, of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021. He was born on January 14, 1965, in Hamilton, the son of Janet (Barrow) and the late Richard Lindy. Eric was a



veteran of the United States



Army. He was a member of The Church at Water's Edge and the Middletown Moose Lodge. He worked at Koch Foods in Fairfield for thirteen years. Eric loved going to the casino and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Janet Holliday; eight siblings, Rudy (Maria) Lindy, Mike (Debra) Ward, Jody (Jim) Gamber, Dean (Manuel) Lairson, Wanda (Greg) Berning, Rhonda (James) Cunigan,



Stephanie (Paul) Jones, and Niki (Heath) Lindy-Cline; one



uncle, Benny (Sandy) Barrow. He also leaves behind many



nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by his dear grandmother, Clara Dorothy Barrow. Visitation will be on Friday, February 5, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral at 1:00 PM with Pastor David Glaub officiating. Burial will follow in



Hickory Flat Cemetery with full military honors. Online



condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

