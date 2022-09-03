LINDSEY, Wanda

LINDSEY (Harner), Wanda



Age 90 years old, of Bradenton, FL, (originally from the Dayton area) passed away August 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by son James Davis and brother Roger Harner. She is survived by husband Roscoe Lindsey, one daughter Sandy (Ken) Johns of Arcanum, three sons Ronald (Pat) Davis of New Carlisle, Michael (Theresa) Davis of Minster, Don Lindsey of Bradenton, FL, step-daughter April Wheeler of Englewood; sister Joyce Massie of Springfield, brother Dale Harner of Austin, TX; grandchildren Sonya Davis, Jamie Davis, Erica Howe, Kristen Sherman, Zachary Davis, Jacob Davis, Sean Wheeler; many great and great-great-grandchildren. Wanda married Roscoe Lindsey 7/7/1972, Retired from University of Dayton in 1998 - was supervisor at Marycrest Hall. After retirement she worked at the Cantina at Wright-Patterson AFB. In Honoring of Wanda, family held a private celebration of her life.

