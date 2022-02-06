LINDSEY, Mary

LINDSEY (Williams),



Mary Kate



A life-long resident of Dayton, OH, she passed peacefully on February 1, 2022, at the age of 85 years at Maria Joseph Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dayton, OH.



Mary was born in Monroe, GA, on January 4, 1937, to Thomas & Ora Williams. She grew up in the City of Decatur, GA, and went to Herring Street High School. Mary lived in Decatur, GA, until she moved to Dayton, OH, to live with her sister Ruby N. Terrell.



In her early years, she also served as a Bartender in the downtown area of Dayton, OH. She was loved by many and enjoyed telling jokes for many years. She later became employed by STACO Energy Product as a Machinist and worked there for 34 years and retired. In between those years she later married Bennie J. Lindsey, who was from Atlanta, GA. They had a son, Christopher Lindsey, who resides in Dayton, OH. They were married for 34 years.



Mary was also an avid lover of playing cards. She would also seek new family games to share with her friends and take to her family members when she visited her hometown. She also loved finding new recipes to make and share with everyone. Of the many recipes she shared, two great recipes were her famous "Dump Cake" and "Pizza Spaghetti."



Mary is survived by her son, Christopher Lindsey (Dayton, OH), loving caregiver and nephew Thomas S. Terrell (Dayton, OH) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives throughout the United States. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, and 2 sisters Runette Hunter (Decatur, GA) and Ruby N. Terrell (Dayton, OH).



A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, February 10 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary Inc., 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH 45417. Visitation will be for family and friends at 9:00 a.m.; service at 10:00 a.m.; conclusion at Veterans National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. The service will be streamed. Flowers and condolences may be sent to H. H. Roberts Mortuary Inc.

