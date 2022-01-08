LINDSEY, Dolores

LINDSEY (nee Wells),



Pastor Dolores Diana



75, of Elyria, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Friday, December 31, 2021. She was born



November 26, 1946, to the



union of Wilbur and Delores Wells. She was a graduate of South High School and attended classes at Wittenberg University. Pastor Diana had been



employed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and later moved to Elyria, Ohio, where she worked at Elyria Memorial Hospital and Elyria Head Start. In 1991, she left her secular employment and responded to the call as Co-Pastor of Faith



Ministries Christian Center in Lorain, Ohio. She was the



epitome of a woman who loved the Lord and all people. She leaves to cherish her memory four children whom she loved incessantly: Deena (Timothy) Williams of Lorain, Ohio; Aaron (Adrian) Lindsey of Los Angeles, California; Andrea Lindsey of Elyria, Ohio, and Alicia Lindsey of Lorain, Ohio. Special daughters, Amanda Williams of Cleveland, Ohio, and Raquel Spinola of Sao Paulo, Brazil; brothers, Wilbur "Tim" (Marilyn) Wells Jr, of Jacksonville, Florida; Peter "Mike" Wells (Blossom) of



Columbus, Ohio; John (Angela) Grant of Upper Marlboro, MD, and Richard (Darlene) Grant of Sicklerville, NJ; six grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Wilbur Thomas Sr. and Delores Louise Wells-Douglas; sister, Helen Wells and brother, Donald Wells.



Walk through viewing will be Sunday, January 9 from 2-7 PM and Monday, January 10 from 10 AM until time of home



going service at 11 AM at Faith Ministries Christian Center, 1306 Euclid Avenue, Lorain, Ohio. Seating is limited; masks



required. Interment will be Ridge Hill Memorial Park in



Amherst. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain 44052. Online



condolences at www.brownrobinsonfuneralhome.com.

