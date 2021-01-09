LINDSEY, Debra D.



Age 59 of Dayton passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. She was born January 29, 1961, in Xenia, the daughter of Gary L. Sr. and Lynn (Gossman) Page. Debra enjoyed music and her animals. Debra is preceded in death by her mother, Lynn in 2019. She is survived by her



husband, James Lindsey,



father, Gary L. Page, Sr.; sister, Tamara (Alan) Johnson;



brother, Gary L. Jr. (Angela) Page; niece, Lindsey (Andrew) Gatchell; nephew, Austin



Johnson. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Byron Cemetery, 3256 Trebein Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. If desired, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home.

