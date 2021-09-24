LINDSEY,
Brenda Marlene
Brenda Marlene Lindsey, age 72, of New Carlisle, passed away on September 20, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 1, 1949, the daughter of the late Clyde and
Clarinda Cornelius. She was
preceded in death by her
parents, and her brother,
Kenneth Cornelius. Brenda is survived by her beloved
husband, William "Bill" Lindsey; daughter, Marinda "Mindy"
(Jason) Chadwell; grandson, Steven Cordell Bocock; brother, Aubrey (Kathy) Cornelius; best friend, Linda Wright; and many other loving family and friends. She was employed for 30 years with Inland/Delphi. Brenda was also an Ordained
Minister. In her free time, she enjoyed working on houses with her husband, traveling, genealogy, scrap booking, riding
motorcycles and adored spending time with her family.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm, on Monday,
September 27, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 4:00 pm. Burial will be held at William McDaniel Family
Cemetery in East Bernstadt, Laurel County, KY. To share a memory of Brenda with the family or to leave a special
message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH
45424
https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral