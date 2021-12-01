LINDSAY, Edward B.



Edward B. Lindsay, 79, formerly of Blue Rock, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2021, at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville.



Edward was born in LaFollette, TN. on May 24, 1942. He is the son of the late Alex and Louise (Meredith) Lindsay. He retired from General Motors where he worked as a Millwright for many years.



Edward is survived by his three sons, Edward B. "Benjie" Lindsay Jr., Michael Lee (Cassey Skeens) Lindsay and Billie Lee (Juliana) Lindsay; his grandson, Christopher Michael Lee



Lindsay; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



In addition to his parents, Edward is preceded in death by his wife Bobbie R. Lindsay who passed away November 1, 2020; his brother, Jerry Lindsay and his sister, Joyce Pyatt.



Visitations will be 2 to 3 pm on Sunday at the Farus Funeral Home, 383 Main Street, Duncan Falls, Ohio, where funeral services will be 3 pm Sunday. Pastor Greg Marquis will



officiate the services. Entombment will take place at 1 pm on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville, Ohio. www.farusfh.com.

