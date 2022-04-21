LINDON, Naomi

LINDON (Kash), Naomi



87, of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022. She was born August 22, 1934, in Gilmore, Kentucky. The child of



Edward "Judge" Kash and Ruby Gibbs Kash, Naomi graduated valedictorian of Hazel Green Academy. After marrying Harold Lindon on December 23, 1952, and moving to Dayton, Ohio, the hills of eastern Kentucky remained firmly imprinted on her heart for the rest of her life. Her only child, H. Dale Lindon, was born in 1955. It is doubtful any son was more adored by his mother or was the source of more joy and pride. She took Dale "down home" to Gilmore for the weekend (and eventually whole summers) at every chance, so he could be surrounded by their loving extended family and experience the land and people that helped form her inimitable character. The only two people who could rival her affection for her son Dale were his children, her grandson, William, and granddaughter Polly. As a toddler, too young to pronounce "Mamaw," William dubbed her "Mammam," which she



considered the highest honorific of her life.



It was a rare occasion during her nine decades in which Naomi Lindon was ever shy about giving her trademark frank and staunch opinion. Those on the receiving end of such advice might have initially been taken aback; but, without fail,



Naomi's advice, drawn from a deep well of love, faith, and lifetime of sharp observation, inevitably imparted wisdom profound enough to make your head spin.



Naomi was a woman of deep and abiding faith, and her love and trust of God were a great comfort to her throughout her life. She was a fixture at First Light Baptist Church on Sunday mornings, along with attending weekly bible studies. Her



unwavering faith undoubtedly comforted her in her final days, as it did those close to her. Though she will live on in the hearts and minds of those who held her dear, the world is a less bright place without her.



Naomi Lindon is predeceased by her parents Edward and Ruby Kash, her brother Bobby Kash, and her husband Harold Lindon. She is survived by her son, H. Dale Lindon (Pamela), grandson William Lindon, granddaughter Polly Elrod



(Christopher), sister Wanda Tabor (Lee), aunt Rosa Frances Lane, Meredia Simpson, and Lowell Thompson.



A visitation will be held at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, (139 South Dixie Drive, Vandalia, Ohio, 45377) on



Friday, April 22, at 5 p.m., immediately followed by a memorial service at 6:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the following organizations: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 Southeast 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131



(wwww.parkinson.org) and The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741-5014 (www.michaeljfox.org).

