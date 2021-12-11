LINDENMUTH, Cole



Michael



Age 40, of South Charleston, passed away unexpectedly on December 4, 2021. He was born in Springfield on August 1, 1981, the son of Roger and Lillian Lindenmuth. Cole was sweet, kind and caring. He put family over everything, especially when it came to his boys, the light of his life. If you knew Cole, you loved Cole, and he knew he was loved. Cole is survived by his sons, Chase and J.T.; mother of his sons and the love of his life, Malissa; parents, Roger and Lillian; brothers, Jason (Shannon) Clark, Lance



(Reanna) Clark and Steve Lindenmuth; sister, Tami (Bart)



Payton; nephews, Storm (Jessicca) Clark, Hunter (Louree) Clark, Landen Clark and Tim Lindenmuth; nieces, Schyler Carr, Addisun Clark and Chelsey Entler, along with several great- nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glen and Joan Michael, as well as a nephew, Zane Clark. A day to remember Cole will be held on Saturday,



December 11, 2021, beginning at 2:00pm at his parents home, 6610 Solon Rd. South Charleston, Ohio 45368. Expressions of sympathy and memories may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



