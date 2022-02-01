LILLEY, Millard "Wayne"



1936-2021



Age 85, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away Dec 13, 2021,



surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 7 1936, in Williamston, North



Carolina, and a resident of Fairborn for the last 45 years. He graduated from Atlantic City High school and Sinclair C.C. in Real Estate Marketing. He served in the United States Air Force for 22 years as a Musician Instrumentalist. He also sold Real Estate at Kingston Realty in Fairborn, Ohio.



Millard was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary Lee Lilley, parents Millard Tilmon and Emily Lilley. Survivors



include his Sons Eric (Laura) and Scott (Rhonda) Lilley; Daughter Karla (Tim) Sams; 9 Grandchildren David, Kyle, Amanda, Alex, Sarah, Branden, Christian, Alexa and Quinn; 10 Great-Grandchildren and numerous Nieces and Nephews.



Private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that the memorial donations be sent to the MS society or Hospice of Dayton in memory of Millard Lilley.

