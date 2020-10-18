LILES, Louis "Ray" Louis "Ray" Liles was born on May 3rd, 1938, to Walter and Doris (Toller) Liles in Stout, Ohio. He was a resident of Beavercreek most of his life. After spending 9 days in Miami Valley Hospital cardiac ICU, Ray passed away on October 14th at the age of 82. He was baptized in the Church of Christ. Ray found great pleasure in family functions, his children, and grandchildren. He loved his little dog Junie. He also enjoyed traveling and watching sports. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1956, then worked at NCR in supervision for 22 years. He retired from General Motors after working 14 years as a Supervisor. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and a beloved grandson, Jason. Those left to mourn his loss are his devoted wife, Wilma (Combs) the love of his life for 62 years. 3 sons, Dean, Kerry (Rachel), and Jeff (Vicki); 8 grandchildren, Douglas (Amy), Nikki Staley (Marvin), Robert Brewer, Joseph (Ashley), Dylan (Samantha), Jessica Thomas (Anthony), Justin, Joshua and Jennifer; 8 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers Steve (Joyce) and Monty (Shelly), and many other loving relatives and friends. Services will be held Thursday, October 22nd at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road. Visitation 11am to 12pm with funeral services immediately following. Interment will be at Mount Zion Park Cemetery, 27 South Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, Ohio. Chuck Forsythe, minister of Xenia Church of Christ will be officiating the services. Flowers may be sent to Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

