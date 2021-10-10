journal-news logo
LIGHTCAP, Bradley

LIGHTCAP, Bradley Ray

Bradley Ray Lightcap, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2021, in Pinellas Park, Florida. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Lightcap and his mother, Sheila Christensen. Brad is survived by his brother, Brian (Patricia) Lightcap and two nephews, Kirk (Gabby) and Cole. Also

survived by his aunts and uncles, Wanda and Bill Leonard,

Carol and Larry Lightcap, and Viki and Robert Schilling. Brad also leaves many cousins. Brad was a kind and gentle soul

always with a smile on his face. Services will be held on

October 16, 2021, at Bear Creek Cemetery, Union Road, Trotwood, Ohio, beginning at 11am. Anyone who would like to say goodbye is welcome to come.

