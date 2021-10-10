LIGHTCAP, Bradley Ray



Bradley Ray Lightcap, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2021, in Pinellas Park, Florida. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Lightcap and his mother, Sheila Christensen. Brad is survived by his brother, Brian (Patricia) Lightcap and two nephews, Kirk (Gabby) and Cole. Also



survived by his aunts and uncles, Wanda and Bill Leonard,



Carol and Larry Lightcap, and Viki and Robert Schilling. Brad also leaves many cousins. Brad was a kind and gentle soul



always with a smile on his face. Services will be held on



October 16, 2021, at Bear Creek Cemetery, Union Road, Trotwood, Ohio, beginning at 11am. Anyone who would like to say goodbye is welcome to come.

