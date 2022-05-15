LIGHT, Clarence D. "Bud"



75, formerly of Springfield, passed away May 11, 2022,



surrounded by his family. He was born August 1, 1946, in



Bellevue, Ohio, the son of Paul and Ellen Light. Bud was a United States Navy veteran serving during The Vietnam War. He later worked in civil service at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for over 25 years and then as an electrician technician at Barco for several years. He



enjoyed physical activities including running and biking. Survivors include his four children, Annie and Brian Reeves, David and Sana Light, Jennifer and Dan Whitman and Dan and



Emerald Light; nine grandchildren, Elizabeth, Tyler, Allison, Andrew, Rebecca, Jackson, Alexander, Lucas and Alia; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Lydia Johnson; a cousin



Sandra Rudy and several other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Martha in 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Tuesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dan Powell officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 12:30 to 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Interim Hospice. The



services will be live streamed at conroyfh.com.

