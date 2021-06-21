LIESCH, Loretta MORGAN



MORGAN LIESCH, Loretta





Died peacefully on June 19, 2021, in Centerville. Loretta had a deep Christian faith and a passion for children andmusic. After graduating from Fairmont High School, shemarried Jerry Morgan in 1960. She earned her BA and a M.Ed, from Wright State University, also received a M.Ed. from the University of Dayton. Loretta retired from GermantownElementary School after teaching music and gifted programs for 21 years. Loretta was a member of Greenmont Oak Park Community Church. She served the church as adult and children's choir director, youth group leader and church board member. Lorretta is survived by her loving husband Bayard Liesch who married in 1994. Loretta is also survived by her daughter Sherry Voet (Tom), her son Jay Morgan (Kris), stepsons Jeff (Beth), Guy (Nikki) and Scott Liesch (Punkin), hersister Barbara Ericson (Joe) and her brothers Bill Collins (Judy), Steve Collins, Roger Collins and Mike Collins (Teri). Lorretta loved to dote over her 19 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband Jerry Morgan and her sister Sharon Debord. She always had a song on her heart. Her teaching, church service and music performances allowed her to touch so many people in profound ways throughout her life. We celebrate Loretta's vibrant renewed spirit in heaven with Jesus. A visitation will be held onThursday, June 24, 2021, at 10:00 am followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am at Greenmont Oak Park Community Church in Kettering. Condolences may be made to