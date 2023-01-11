LIENESCH, Theodore D.



71, of Centerville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on January 9, 2023. He was born on April 20, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his mother, Joann C. Lienesch (Murray). Ted was raised in Dayton and attended Incarnation School and Archbishop Alter High School with the class of 1969. He attended the University of Michigan and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering in 1973. He then earned his law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law. He is survived by his father, Theodore R., brothers: Gary and his wife Christine (Berger) and Gregory Lienesch. Loving wife Dolores (Dee) S. (Dowd), his daughters: Christine (Motz) and her husband Matt, Colleen Lienesch and Katherine (Bucaro) and her husband Joseph, and his cherished grandchildren: Theodore Matthew Motz, Jack Edmond Motz, Anna Christine Motz and Salvatore James Bucaro. Ted was a partner at Thompson Hine law firm and was a registered patent attorney and a prior leader of the firm wide Intellectual Property practice group. He was included as one of the Best Lawyers in America for Patent and Trademark Law from 2006 to 2023 and named the Best Lawyers 2022 Patent Law "Lawyer of the Year" in Dayton, among other distinctions. Ted was a devoted fan of Michigan football and loved fishing, woodworking, golfing, and spending time with his family most of all. The family wishes to send heartfelt thanks to all those who have surrounded them with loving support during this time. Friends and family will be received at Westbrock Funeral home in Kettering from 4-8PM on Thursday, January 12. Funeral mass will be at Incarnation Catholic Church, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Dayton, OH 45459 at 11am on January 13, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Glioblastoma Foundation.

