LIEBERMAN, Claire Lee



Age 90, died peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by her



father, Morris and mother,



Sadie Lieberman and adoring brother, Bert Lieberman.



She is survived by Bert's wife, Jean Lieberman; niece, Marilyn Lieberman Klaben and husband Larry and their children Max (wife Jenny and daughters Mia and Sofia), Sara (husband Amit and son Idan) and Jeremy (wife Miriam and son Oren), nephew, Michael Lieberman and wife Randi Abramson and daughter Eve (husband Ian, son Benny and daughter Zoey), Hannah (and wife Molly Bernard), and Yonah (and girlfriend Maya Matalon), and niece, Diane Lieberman Slovin and sons Aaron (wife Rachel and daughter Olivia), Matt, and Joey.



Claire was the always positive, steady, supportive, beloved Aunt, Great-Aunt, and Great-Great-Aunt.



Claire Lee Lieberman was born in Dayton on May 21, 1931. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, Claire Lee worked for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, earning commendations as a film archivist. She later joined her brother Bert and father Morris in the family furniture store, Morris Furniture Co., where her eye for detail and design led to great success as the accessories buyer. She enjoyed traveling the world, often in the company of her mother.



She was remarkably independent for a woman of her generation. She loved her family and was a primary caregiver for her elderly parents, modeling that behavior for her nieces and nephew and their children. She prided herself on connecting and reconnecting with relatives across the country. She loved to socialize with her many close friends, solving puzzles and playing mahjong.



She was a longtime member of Beth Jacob Congregation and a Life Member of Hadassah.



Funeral services were held at the Beth Jacob Cemetery with Rabbi Ben Yudin and Rabbi Leibel Agar officiating. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brunner Literacy Center,www.brunnerliteracy.org or the Southern Poverty Law Center, www.splcenter.org.

