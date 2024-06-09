Leyland, Patricia Susan



Patricia Susan Leyland, 67 passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Spartanburg, SC, after battling a long illness. Patricia was born on January 07, 1957, to the late William and Elizabeth Fitzgerald. Patricia, known for her graceful presence and warm nature, she touched the lives of many with her kind heart and unwavering strength.



A woman of many talents and interests, Patricia excelled in various facets of life, she was an exceptional athlete. Her love for tennis shone brightly as she proudly held the title of The State of South Carolina Singles Champion for two consecutive years. She also had an unusual ability to walk on her hands, which would entertain her children. In addition, she enjoyed waterskiing at Lake Bowen. Beyond sports, she found joy in cooking for her family and friends. Patricia loved to read, it was not unusual for her to read two books in a week. She was a graduate of Carroll High School and Sinclair College in Dayton, OH. Patricia's adventurous spirit led her to explore the world through travel with her husband Steve.



Patricia was a beacon of light for her family and friends throughout her life. She is survived by her devoted husband of 42 years, Dr. Steven Leyland, her loving three children; Matthew Leyland (Inman, SC/ Boulder CO), Christopher Leyland (Greenville), and Stephanie Leyland-Taylor (Adam) (Brisbane, Australia); a sister Theresa Sullivan (Edward), and a brother; John Fitzgerald. She is predeceased by her parents William and Elizabeth Fitzgerald, her sisters Jane Manning and Mary Fitzgerald, as well as her brothers Michael Fitzgerald and William Fitzgerald Jr.



A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph Church in Dayton, OH, date to be determined. Memorials may be made to The Dr. Harry M. Leyland CV Nursing Education Fund (SRMC).



The JF Floyd Mortuary- Greenlawn Chapel



