LEWIS, Robert "Bob"



July 13, 1932 - September 3, 2022



90, met his beloved wife Rose Marie in heaven on September 3, 2022. Bob is survived by his children Deborah (Kim) Miller, Robert Duane (Tamara) Lewis; Diana (Jim) Weller, and Darla (Jim) Bokeno, and numerous grandchildren. Bob was veteran of the Korean War, member of Park Ave United Methodist Church in Hamilton and employee of Thriftway and Meijer. Bob wished to donate his body, therefore, a memorial service will be scheduled in the near future.

