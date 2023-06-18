Lewis, Robert

Lewis Jr, Robert



Born Dec 27, 1934 to Robert and Carrie Lee Lewis. On Feb 18, 2023, while convalescing in Florida, Robert was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Clara Elizabeth Lewis Kirtley.



Robert spent 28 years as a Dayton City Public School educator and administrator. His heartfelt respect and love of education and his students can still be felt today.



Robert leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Yolanda Burden (VA) and Robin Vicente (FL), three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a host of cousins and friends.



A memorial service will be held in his honor on June 22, 2023, 11am at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1900 W Third St, Dayton, OH, 45415, and the Committal Service on June 23, 2023, 11am at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W Third St, Dayton OH 45428



