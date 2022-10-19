journal-news logo
X

LEWIS, Martha

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LEWIS, Martha Hodges

Martha Rosena Hodges Lewis (85) peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from complications related to myelofibrosis. To honor Martha's commitment to educating children, in lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation in honor of Martha Lewis to the Children's Literacy Initiative (www.cli.org). Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 12 noon, preceded by an 11am visitation, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Raleigh, NC. Online condolences may be left at


www.haywoodfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Haywood Funeral Home

2415 S Wilmington St

Raleigh, NC

27603

https://www.haywoodfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
FREY, Margaret
2
WATSON, Pauline
3
PRESTON, Kenneth
4
ROBY, Louise
5
ANDERSON, Glenn
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top