LEWIS, Lee

LEWIS, Sr., Lee Conway



Nov. 7, 1932 – Dec. 20, 2020



Lee Conway Lewis, Sr., 88 of Louisville, KY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, the 20th of December, surrounded by his beloved family. Lee was



preceded in death by his



father, Lyttleton Lewis, Sr., mother, Martha Camille



(Vogel) Lewis and brother, Lyttleton Lewis, Jr. along with sister, Camille Lewis Chervenak and his loyal furr companion, Frizz.



Lee leaves behind his wife, Deborah (Gross) Lewis, sons, Lee C. Lewis, Jr. (Jacquelyn), John L. Lewis (Lisa), Todd E. Lewis (Jan), daughters, Barbara Anne Lorch (Joe), Kelley Lewis Ebert (Chad) and Brittany Lewis. He is also survived by his sister, Mona Lewis Driskill and 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



As a graduate of du Pont Manual High School, Lee went on to receive his Business Degree from the University of Louisville, and then on to serve his country. Lee served as an officer in the United States Navy, attaining the rank of Commander. Lee worked his way up from sales to become a Senior Vice



President of Reynolds and Reynolds. Lee's grandfather founded the John C. Lewis Department Stores, once Fourth Street's leading department store and was a descendent of U.S.



President George Washington.



An outstanding golfer, he was a charter member of Hunting Creek Country Club and played many Pro Ams over the years and even won the Mercedes Pro Am in Hawaii. In addition to being named a Kentucky Colonel, Lee was an avid supporter of the The Crimson Alumni. Lee had a multitude of lifelong friendships and leaves them all with some very cherished memories.



Services will be held on Monday, December 28th at Newcomer East Louisville Chapel at 1:00 PM, following the viewing from noon to 1:00 PM. Graveside burial will commence post service at Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, KY. Please visit newcomerkentuckiana.com for further details or to share a memory. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice at OhioLiving.org.

