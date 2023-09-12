Lewis, Kerry Lynn



Kerry Lynn (Pence) Lewis was born on November 25, 1964, and passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023. Kerry loved her family and friends deeply and her early departure from this earth will leave an eternal hole in the hearts of those she loved. She had the opportunity to serve in many roles over the course of her life  mother, wife, daughter, sister, grandma, and best friend. Though anyone that knew her could attest that being a mom was the role she treasured most.



Kerry was the second child to Thomas and Darlene (Walton) Pence, and grew up in Carlisle, Ohio. She was a star student in school, and a talented volleyball player on the court. Kerry was one of five children, and frequently reflected on the fun she had with her many cousins and the special relationship she shared with her Aunt Lorine. In high school, Kerry met her best friend, Robin Sprowles, who she remained friends with until her final day.



Following graduation, Kerry married her high school sweetheart, Jeffrey Short. Kerry and Jeff had three children  Sara, Thomas "Tommy", and Jeffrey "Andrew". After seven years of marriage, they parted ways, but always maintained a positive coparenting relationship.



In 1995, Kerry married John Lewis, who she referred to as the love of her life. In addition to finding her partner for the next 28 years, she also became a stepmother to Tess and Kyle Lewis, who she loved more than words could ever describe.



Kerry spent most of her career in logistics, dispatch, and safety. The job she was most proud of was her lengthy time with Ryder Integrated Logistics in Monroe, Ohio. She enjoyed the work, but also the meaningful relationships built with her colleagues, especially her drivers.



When Kerry wasn't working or spending time with her family, you could find her cooking, gardening, quilting, antique shopping, dancing to her favorite music, or decorating. She was an incredible chef, even being showcased by the local paper, when Sara submitted recipes and a bio featuring some of her family favorite meals. She was also known for her table-long charcuterie boards, presented beautifully at family events. The ultimate comfort food that her children will always associate with mom, is her homemade macaroni and cheese; Andrew, however, would say seafood chowder is her claim to fame. Kerry's flower beds were always beautiful, and she loved swapping gardening ideas and plants with her best friend, Robin; when Sara bought her first home, Kerry would come over in the spring and help design and refresh her flower beds, knowing her daughter didn't inherit a green thumb.



In 2015, Kerry found and embraced the Christian faith. She developed a special relationship with her minister, Steve Reeves, and loved reading and studying the Bible with her son, Tommy; she also found companionship and comfort within the congregation at Spring Hill Church of Christ.



Kerry is survived by her husband, John Lewis; five children: Sara (Kevin), Tommy, Andrew (Crystal), Tess (James), and Kyle (Lizzy), as well as her ten grandchildren: Kelsie, Nikita, Raylynn, James "JJ", Charlotte, Carter, Kiezer, Joshua, Claire, and Connor. Kerry is also survived by her mother, Darlene; stepmother, Diana; four siblings: Denise, Jody (Missy), Angel (Jeremy), and Matt; bonus son, David Cox (Bailey); eleven nieces and nephews; and best friend, Robin. Kerry was preceded in death by her father, Thomas, and brother-in-law, Bob.



Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.  Ephesians 4:32 (NIV)



The family welcomes friends and loved ones to celebrate Kerry's far too short, but often beautiful, life.



Visitation: Thursday evening September 14, 2023, between 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH, 45044.



Funeral Service: Friday morning September 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH, 45044. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park, 4570 Trenton-Oxford Road, Hamilton, OH, 45011.



Kerry loved flowers  growing them and receiving them. If you'd like to send flowers, her favorites included roses and gardenias. If you'd prefer to support a cause in lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to organizations dedicated to mental health and addiction recovery. These causes were dear to Kerry's heart and supporting them will continue the legacy of compassion and hope she tried to embody throughout her life.



