LEWIS, Julius



Julius Lewis, 70, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away June 3, 2021, in the Hospice of Dayton. Julius was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 10, 1951, to Mary Lee (nee Dow) and David "Duke" Lewis. Along with his parents, Julius is preceded in death by his brothers, Levon and Marvin Lewis. He is survived by his



loving wife of 50 years, Sharon Clarice (nee Sexton) Lewis; daughter, Dawn (Chad) Lewis Peterson; son, Louis (Desiree Guinto) Lewis; grandchildren, Chloe Scott and Myles Lewis; mother-in-law, Thelma Sexton; sisters, Barbara (Steve) Bethea and Jennifer (Hilton) Lewis; brother, Derrick (Tanya) Lewis; Goddaughters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins,



extended family and friends. Julius, affectionately, known to most as "Lew" never met a stranger and touched countless lives with his sound advice, and wise counsel. His smile



and contagious laughter will always be remembered. Julius enjoyed cooking for friends and family and was widely known for his barbeque technique; he was hands down known to be the "Grill Master". He was a Free Mason and ascended to the position of Grand-Master while active in Naples, Italy. Julius and Clarice were undoubtedly made for each other and met at the tender age of three years old where their families



attended Mt. Sinai Cathedral in Brooklyn, New York. Little did they know at the time that they eventually would be united as husband and wife and travel the world together with their two children in a distinguished military career. Julius served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years through the Vietnam War,



Operation Desert Storm, and Desert Shield, respectively. After retiring from the Air Force, Julius started a second career as a counselor at Job Corps, an organization dedicated to developing job and life skills for at-risk youth. Julius was always known as the "neighborhood dad" always ready to lend a helping hand, whether it be advice, money, or simply an ear to listen or a shoulder to cry on. Julius had a way about himself that would put you at ease even in times of crisis. Clarice gave Julius the gift of life when they discovered out of all their family and friends, she was the only perfect kidney match. The two underwent a successful kidney transplant in 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Family would like to express



sincere gratitude to Chris and D'Wanda Lee for their unwavering support over the last 40 years through thick and thin. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at New Season Ministry, 5711 Shull Road, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424. Graveside Services will



follow at 1:30 PM, with full military honors at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West Third Street, Dayton, with Pastor Kent O. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Repast for family members will be at New Season Ministry immediately following the services. Visit NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory or condolence of Julius.

